Black Mountain Fire reaches 91% containment as Type 4 team prepares to take command

This map shows containment lines for the Black Mountain Fire in Grand County.

US Forest Service

A local Type 4 incident management team will assume command of the Black Mountain Fire on Tuesday, signifying a downgrading in the complexity and scope of firefighting operations.

According to a Monday update from the US Forest Service, containment has reached 91% on the Black Mountain Fire, which remains at just under 420 acres about eight miles northeast of Kremmling.

The has not grown much since an aerial map estimated it at 393 acres on Aug. 31.

The additional containment comes along the fire’s western edge, where for several days, firefighters have been clearing debris, putting out hot spots and checking for heat.

There is one remaining uncontained edge along the fire’s southeast “finger.” The uncontained edge is in a steep, rocky rim with thick patches of hazard trees, making the area inaccessible to firefighters because of safety concerns.

However, fire activity has been minimal near that edge, according to fire officials.

They explained on Monday that there are some lingering hot spots, and firefighters will continue to use helicopter water drops to cool off any flare-ups, as they look for opportunities to safely engage the fire on the edge.

Also, the Medbow-Routt Type 3 team’s final day on the fire will be today, and command will be turned over to a local Type 4 team on Tuesday.

This is a full suppression fire, and firefighting efforts will continue until 100% containment is reached, according to the Forest Service.

