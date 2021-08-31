Black Mountain Fire up to 393 acres

A map of the Black Mountain Fire, shown in red, and the East Troublesome burn scar, represented by the shaded area. It would be unlikely for the Black Mountain Fire to continue burning in the Troublesome scar.

Inciweb

A new aerial map of the Black Mountain Fire estimates its size at 393 acres as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Type 3 Incident Management Team Public Information Officer Mike De Fries said more resources are on the way to the fire and continuous aerial drops of water and fire retardant were utilized throughout Tuesday.

De Fries said crews are working to fully suppress the fire.

A hot-shot crew and heavy equipment will be joining two helicopters, one hand crew and several fire engines already working the blaze to help build containment lines.

Crews also hope rain in the Wednesday and Thursday forecast will help knock down the flames.

Two areas on the Grand County Evacuation Map — K11 north of Parshall and the west side of HSS21 north of Hot Sulphur Springs — are under pre-evacuation orders.

Anyone living in those areas is encouraged to have their things packed and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice in case full evacuation orders are issued.

The county’s evacuation map is available at http://www.co.grand.co.us/156/Office-of-Emergency-Management . Additionally, the Routt National Forest has issued a closure area for the fire.