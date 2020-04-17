Rebecca Carlson and her children pose for a family photo during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Courtesy of Jennifer Bauckman

Blessings during a pandemic

Editor’s note: East Grand Superintendent Frank Reeves recently received this letter from a Grand County parent and offered to share it with readers.

While I have ample short stories of the good, humorous, and, quite frankly at times, “attempts” at concerted efforts in my home to accomplish good learning, hibernating at home with my four cubs, ages 1-10, is reminding me of a few life lessons that are helping us all to thrive.

Life happens in the process, not the product of family. My kids have been introduced to a pace of life that is far less productive by cultural standards, but noticeably profitable in moments of peace as we are free from rushing, from busyness, from dividing my attention in too many directions that I can no longer discern their unspoken needs (my fault, not theirs). To my physical neighbors that read this and say, “Rebecca, we can hear you every day from our house next door.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Yes, that’s true. I will still walk out on my deck to exclaim, “Why is it so hard to have fun here?” when my plans for the day confront four young wills that are different than my own. It’s my life, but I love living it.

It is a joy to rekindle the unique heritage, traditions, and character of my family. Hope for the next generation wells up in me when I think of the roots each home is quietly digging deeper — together — these days. Seeds sprout after a season of being buried. It’s dark, dirty, and deep beneath the weight of a snow that will melt to water new life. I confidently expect a beautiful life-giving season in our land (how literal of a reminder at the headwaters of the Colorado river!) when we make it through this 3-season window that exists somewhere between winter and June 1 — my personal, realistic expectation of the first day each year to relish what looks and feels like summer.

The precautions we are taking to battle a devastation (virus) we can’t see are an act of love and consideration for our neighbors in this county and mankind worldwide. As a woman of faith, my heart takes courage from the outbreak of kindness that has contagiously spread and infected local health and service agencies along with the good will of our community members — our friends, our neighbors, and our families.

My hands and heart are full with all of this ‘gift’ I have been given, whether or not I chose the wrapping. Life is hard, but it is a good gift! From my home to yours, cheers to good learning!

— Rebecca Carlson