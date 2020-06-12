BLM closes Dice Hill Road for replacement project

The Bureau of Land Management is replacing a culvert over Spruce Creek on Dice Hill Road in Grand County beginning Monday.

The culvert replacement will improve aquative native fish and Dice Hill Road will be closed for the duration of the 30-60 day project.

The project will remove an old round culvert, replacing it with a bottomoless arch culvert. The new culvert will have a native stream bed, improving aquatic habitat and making it easier for fish to move up and downstream. The affected segment of Spruce Creek contains a population of native Colorado River cutthroat trout.

An alternate route provides access around the project area. Signs and maps are posted to alert visitors.