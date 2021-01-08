BLM Colorado names new district managers after district boundaries realignment

Elijiah Waters is the new Northwest Colorado District manager.



Colorado’s Bureau of Land Management announced the hiring of two new district managers, focusing on Upper Colorado River and Northwest districts after a successful realignment of BLM Colorado’s district and fire unit boundaries to improve safety and efficiency.

According to a press release from BLM Colorado, Elijah Waters has been selected as the new district manager for the Northwest Colorado District, and Greg Larson named as the district manager for the new Upper Colorado River District. Both report for duty on January 17.

Waters will be stationed in Craig and Larson will be stationed in Grand Junction.

“Both Greg and Elijah are proven public land managers, bringing impressive backgrounds in management and leadership experience,” said BLM Colorado State Director Jamie Connell. “They previously served as field managers in western Colorado and we are lucky to keep their talents in the state.”

Waters holds a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife sciences, as well as a master’s degree in wildlife biology – both from North Carolina State University.

Waters joined the BLM in 1992, where he worked as a fisheries biologist in Oregon until 1999. From there, he moved to BLM Alaska and served as a wildlife biologist and Associate Field Manager. Waters has been the Gunnison Field Manager since 2015 and carries a breadth of experience on diverse resource issues including endangered species, land disposals and acquisitions, subsistence, rights-of way, recreation, grazing and mining.

“My family fell in love with Colorado when we moved here from Alaska,” said Waters. “The recreation and natural resources here are world class and I’m honored to be selected as the district manager for the Northwest Colorado District.”

Waters and his wife Dollie have three children. They all enjoy outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, rafting and biking.

The Northwest Colorado District manages 3.1 million surface acres across the Kremmling, Little Snake and White River field offices, encompassing 7.7 million acres of public mineral estate.