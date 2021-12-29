BLM names new field manager to White River Field Office

Mills



Bill Mills has been named the new field manager for the White River Field Office in Meeker.

Mills has been the Kremmling Field Manager since September 2018. He will assume responsibilities as the White River Field Office manager beginning Jan. 3.

Mills will be responsible for the management and stewardship of more than 40 employees and over 1.4 million acres of public land in Rio Blanco County and portions of Garfield and Moffatt County in northwestern Colorado.

“We are delighted to welcome Bill Mills aboard as the new field manager for the White River Field Office here in northwest Colorado,” District Manager Elijah Waters said. “Bill has a proven history of building consensus and finding innovative solutions to manage public lands in Colorado, and we’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

Mills began his BLM career in 2010 as a at the BLM National Operations Center in Lakewood. In 2014, he moved to the BLM Colorado State Office where he held a position of section chief in the Division of Support Services. In 2016, Bill transitioned to the Administrative Officer, Rocky Mountain District Staff in Canon City.

“I am honored to be the new field manager for the White River Field Office and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented staff,” Mills said. “I look forward to continuing to connect with the local communities, government officials, tribes and stakeholders.”