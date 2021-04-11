BLM planning burns south of Kremmling
The Bureau of Land Management is planning prescribed burns in Grand County ahead of the fire season.
BLM will conduct burns roughly 10 miles south of Kremmling along Highway 9 at three locations for a total of 800 acres. The Dry Gulch burn will torch 350 acres between Grand and Eagle counties, while Geico and Inspiration burns will focus on 450 acres on BLM and Colorado Parks and Wildlife land.
“This is a high priority area for hazard fuel treatments to reduce the wildfire threat and create winter big game habitat in the Radium Valley,” James Michels, fire management officer for the Kremmling BLM, said.
The burns will take place throughout April as conditions allow. Smoke may be visible in the air surrounding the area of the burns.
Not only will the burns reduce wildfire threat, but they also aim to create more habitat for big horn sheep and winter hunting game, as well as restore sagebrush steppes.
