BLM reopens more of East Troublesome burn scar

The Bureau of Land Management land highlighted in red is now open after the BLM rescinded its emergency closure order that was put in place last year due to the East Troublesome Fire.

Bureau of Land Management

Effective Monday, the Bureau of Land Management has reopened 17, 769 acres of BLM-managed public lands closed by the East Troublesome Fire.

Despite essential mitigation efforts that have been completed within the burn area, officials warn that many dangers persist including standing dead and burned trees that are very unstable and can fall without warning.

“I ask that everyone remain diligent regarding their safety while visiting the area. As recent events have demonstrated, mudslides and other hazards are still a valid and recurring concern,” acting Field Manager Chris Ziegler said in a statement. “The support from Grand County and the community has been invaluable as (we) worked to make the area safe again for public use.”

The public is asked to use caution when returning to burn scar areas for the first time as many unseen hazards remain.