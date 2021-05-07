BLM seeks public comment on using fire to benefit ecosystems

The Kremmling Field Office wants public feedback about letting unplanned fires burn on Bureau of Land Management lands.

Comments would be on an environmental assessment draft that considers allowing fire managers to let unplanned wildfire ignitions burn when and where fires can benefit the landscape.

The draft identifies places in which allowing fires to burn should be avoided, such as when there are critical wildlife habitats, landownership considerations or other concerns. Human-caused fires would continue to be fully suppressed.

“Unplanned wildfires that can be managed in a safe and efficient way for firefighters while ensuring public safety remains an important strategy to minimize the risk of large, severe wildfires by reducing fuel loads,” Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills said in a news release.

The 30-day public comment period began Friday and will remain open through June 5. Comments may be submitted in writing to Attn: Fire Manager, 2103 Park Ave., Kremmling CO, 80459.

Personal identifying information — to include address, phone number, e-mail address and/or any other personal identifying information provided — may be made publicly available. While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee compliance with those requests.

Additional information, including the drafted plan, is available at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2012435/510 .