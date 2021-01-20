BLM to burn slash piles in Grand

Firefighters plan to begin burning slash piles at several locations on Bureau of Land Management-managed lands within the Kremmling Field Office’s jurisdiction when conditions allow.

Firefighters are planning to continue burning piles through April as conditions allow in the following locations and order of priority:

• North of Tabernash in the Strawberry area in Grand County. There are about 100 piles that should take about 15 days to burn. Smoke may be visible from Tabernash, Granby, and US Highway 40.

• Northeast of Rand in the Owl Mountain area in Jackson County.

• East of Kremmling and north of Hot Sulphur Springs in the Smith Mesa area in Grand County. There are approximately 100 piles that should be burned within 20 days. Smoke may be visible from Hot Sulphur Springs as well as US 40.

The BLM coordinates pile burning with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. For more, go to http://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health or call 970-724-3033.