BLM to host public meeting on Strawberry recreation area improvements

Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an open house meeting to discuss plans to improve access and trails in the popular Strawberry Special Recreation Management Area. The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. March 11 at the Headwaters Trails Alliance in Fraser.

Located about 0.5 miles north of Tabernash, the Strawberry recreation area includes 8 miles of single-track, non-motorized trails interconnected with 10.5 miles of roads, creating a stacked-loop network that offers a variety of bicycle riding options.

Under the proposal, more than 7 miles of existing trails would be improved and 5 miles of new trails would be constructed in the Strawberry recreation area, which is managed with an emphasis on mountain biking. Additionally, more than 4 miles of trails would be rerouted to make them more sustainable, and about 4 miles would be rehabilitated. The proposal also includes plans to improve four trailhead parking areas.

“We have worked closely with partners to develop this 18 mile trail system proposal,” Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills said. “These improvements will help keep the Strawberry (recreation area) a premier mountain biking experience in Grand County.”

The proposal and associated environmental assessment will be available for public comment beginning March 11 at https://go.usa.gov/xdECB. Comments need to be received by April 10, 2020, and may be emailed to blm_co_kr_webmail@blm.gov or mailed to Bureau of Land Management, Attn: John Monkouski, P.O. Box 68, Kremmling, CO 80459.

Know that any personal identifying information included in the comment, such as address, phone number or email address, can be made publicly available at any time. While writers can request that the comment withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee they will be able to do so.

Last year, recreation on land managed by the BLM in Colorado generated $618 million and supported more than 5,000 jobs.