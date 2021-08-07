BLM to temporarily close Yarmony Mountain area

A map of the Bureau of Land Management's cheatgrass treatment plan for this year. The Yarmony Mountain area will be closed from Monday through Wednesday for aerial herbicide spraying.

Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management will close 4,500 acres near Yarmony Mountain for aerial herbicide spraying starting Monday.

From Monday through Wednesday, BLM contractors will be treating invasive cheatgrass in the area using Imazapic herbicide. The goal is to spray 1,000 acres in the area, which if not completed Wednesday, will resume Aug. 16.

“Using aircraft to apply the herbicide is an effective and efficient method for treating large acreages of invasive plants,” Acting Kremmling Field Manager Chris Ziegler said in a statement. “We are closing the area during aerial application to protect public health and safety.”

According to BLM, cheatgrass is a noxious weed that is highly flammable. Its presence can increase the frequency and intensity of fires in the area.

The treatment will prepare the land for further fuels management, including the removal of pinyon and juniper trees invading the open sagebrush fields. Fuels treatment will include mechanical removal and prescribed burning.

For more information about this project, contact the Kremmling Field Office at 970-724-3000 or BLM_CO_KR_Webmail@blm.gov .