BLM winter travel restrictions begin Dec. 15

The Bureau of Land Management will begin its annual winter restrictions on motorized travel in Grand and Jackson counties from Dec. 15 through April 15 in most areas. The restrictions help reduce stress on wintering big game herds and prevent road damage.

In the Wolford Mountain area in Grand County, which includes public lands between Highway 40 and Grand County Road 2 (Back Troublesome Road), motorized travel is limited to over-the-snow tracked vehicles on BLM administered lands on roads 224, 25, 26 and 2 when there is a minimum of 12 inches of snow.

All other travel routes and areas on BLM lands on Wolford Mountain will be closed to all motorized use. Nonmotorized travel typically will be permitted throughout the area during winter travel restrictions. Changing conditions may cause the restrictions to be modified.

Maps are available at the Kremmling Field Office, 2103 E. Park Ave.; at information kiosks on County Road 224 near the former landfill, County Road 26 off of Highway 40, and County Road 227; and at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 25.

The seasonal restrictions are extended in two areas of Wolford Mountain to protect nesting raptors: the Wolford Mountain Single Track closure continues through May 31 and the Muddy Creek Trail north of the Muddy Creek fishing access bridge is closed until July 31.

Winter visitors should be aware of potential logging operations along McQueary Creek Road, Kinney Creek Road and Sheriff Creek Road in Grand County.

For more about the Wolford Mountain area travel restrictions, call 970-724-3000.