BLM winter travel restrictions begin Wednesday

The Bureau of Land Management will begin its annual winter restrictions on motorized travel in Grand and Jackson counties beginning Wednesday and continuing through April 15 in most areas.

BLM officials said the restrictions help reduce stress on wintering big game herds and prevent road damage.

“These annual winter closures are important to helping big game herds make it through the winter,” BLM Kremmling Field Manager Bill Mills said. “We appreciate the public’s support in following these restrictions and reporting any violations they see.”

The North Sand Hills Special Management Recreation Area in Jackson County is closed to motorized and mechanized vehicles, including snowmobiles, during this timeframe.

In the Wolford Mountain area in Grand County, which includes public lands between Highway 40 and Grand County Road 2 (Back Troublesome Road), motorized travel is limited to over-the-snow tracked vehicles on BLM administered lands along county roads 227, 224, 22 and 25 when there is a minimum of 12 inches of snow.

All other travel routes and areas on BLM lands on Wolford Mountain will be closed to all motorized use. Non-motorized travel typically will be permitted throughout the area during winter travel restrictions. Changing conditions may cause the restrictions to be modified in the Wolford area, so check for restriction updates.

Maps are available at the Kremmling Field Office, 2103 E. Park Ave. or at information kiosks on County Road 224 near the former landfill, County Road 227, and at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 25.

Maps showing open travel routes are available on-line at: http://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/recreation-activities/colorado/closures .

To report violations or for further information regarding the Wolford Mountain area travel restrictions, visit the Kremmling Field Office, 2103 E. Park Ave., or call 970-724-3000.