Blue Ridge prescribed burning to resume this season

A map of the Blue Ridge prescribed burn area shows the roughly 400 acres of burning the US Forest Service hopes to do this season.

US Forest Service / Courtesy map

Arapaho National Forest is planning to continue prescribed burning in the Blue Ridge area in the coming weeks.

The Blue Ridge Forest Health Project, ongoing management work to improve the health of the forest, includes prescribed burns to reduce fuels in the wildland-urban interface.

Prescribed burns are a key part of the wildfire protection plans for Granby, Hot Sulphur Springs, Fraser and broader Grand County.

So far about 500 acres in the Blue Ridge area have been burned and forest managers plan to burn 400 more acres, starting in the Big Meadows south of Cottonwood Pass.

Prescribed burns are only done under very specific environmental conditions by fire managers.

Smoke may be visible in the Parshall, Granby and Fraser Valley areas when prescribed burns are being conducted.

Fire managers work to minimize the extent of the smoke.