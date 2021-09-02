Bluebird Backcountry adds 12 chairlift-free runs to Bear Mountain

Bluebird Backcountry, located between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs, has added 12 new runs for the upcoming 2021-22 ski season.

Bluebird Backcountry/Courtesy photo

Colorado’s first and only backcountry ski resort is returning to Bear Mountain this year with an even bigger operation.

Bluebird Backcountry operated for its first full season last year on Bear Mountain near Rabbit Ears Past, between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs. This year, the ski resort with no chairlifts will be adding 12 trails to bring the total number of runs up to 25.

With the help of more than 50 volunteers, six new advanced runs have been added to the North Face, four extreme gullies in the steep Couloir Zone, and two intermediate runs on the Northeast Face.

Also, Bluebird Backcountry will be adding four new marked skin tracks across the mountain in addition to the seven already marked.

Bluebird Backcountry offers 4,200 acres of skiable terrain, of which 1,200 acres are avalanche-managed and ski-patrolled. The guided-only area makes up the other 3,000 acres of the mountain.

Upgrades extended beyond the slopes, with work done on Highway 14 to improve the access road to Bear Mountain.

Season passes at Bluebird are on sale now. The resort also offers avalanche courses, which are still available. For more, http://www.BluebirdBackcountry.com .