Bluebird Backcountry announces it will remain open until April 4
With recent snowfall, the season has just been extended at Bluebird Backcountry, a human-powered resort between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs entirely devoted to splitboards and backcountry skiing.
In a Monday email to the Bluebird faithful, the resort revealed that it intends to run through April 4, giving the resort at least four extra days of spring skiing and riding.
“We’ve got snow. We’ve got sun. And boy, oh, boy have we got weekend festivities: live music, dog days, yoga, beer, and the return of our popular Women in the Backcountry clinic,” Bluebird Backcountry wrote in an email blast.
