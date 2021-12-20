Bluebird Backcountry delays opening

Bluebird Backcountry, the lift-less man-powered resort outside Kremmling, announced it would delay opening by a week to Dec. 30.

The resort on Bear Mountain originally planned to open on Thursday, but cited the unusually dry start to the season for the pushed opening. Bluebird also promises opening week will still include special programming.

For people that have already made reservations for opening week, Bluebird officials say they will reach out to reschedule lessons, passes and rentals.

Snow is expected to make its way into the area starting on Thursday and throughout the weekend.