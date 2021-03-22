Bluebird Backcountry finds home on Bear Mountain





Bluebird Backcountry Resort announced on Monday that it has a long-term lease to call Bear Mountain home for the 2021-22 ski season.

After utilizing a handful of different locations over the last few years, the resort without any chair lifts, tow ropes or gondolas will return to Bear Mountain for at least one more season.

The resort is devoted to backcountry skiing and split boarding, complete with rentals, lessons and amenities. Bluebird came to Bear Mountain, between Kremmling and Steamboat on US Highway 40, this season after previously utilizing Mosquito Pass, Whiteley Peak, and even Winter Park Resort for a weekend.

“We’re thrilled to announce that after searching high and low for the perfect Bluebird location, we’re coming back to Bear Mountain next year,” Bluebird wrote in an email blast. “We’ve totally fallen in love with our current location and are excited to officially call it home. So excited, in fact, that we wrote a little love letter to share just how we feel.”

The resort’s love letter touts Bear Mountain’s summit views, its wildlife, terrain, and proximity to Kremmling and Steamboat, along with much more. In the letter, Bluebird says Bear Mountain has a lot to offer the resort, and it’s happy to be settling down after playing the field.

Last week, Bluebird Backcountry announced that it intends to run through April 4 with recent snowfall, giving the resort at least four extra days of spring skiing and riding.