Bluebird Backcountry joins multi-mountain pass program

Skiers trek uphill at Bluebird Backcountry resort.

Justin Wilhelm/Courtesy photo

Sitting between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling, Bluebird Backcountry offers a lift-free skiing experience for backcountry enthusiasts. Last month, the area announced it will have on-site lodging this year for the first time in its short history, and on Sept. 6, it announced it will join the Indy Pass .

The Indy Pass features independent ski resorts to help passholders “discover the spirit of skiing.” The pass includes access to 110 resorts across the U.S., Canada and Japan, providing skiers with two days at each resort. Bluebird joins Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs as the second resort on the Indy Pass in Colorado.

A news release quoted Bluebird co-founder Jeff Woodward as saying the Indy Pass’s mission aligns with his resort’s goals. Tiona Eversole, a spokesperson for Bluebird, wrote in an email that the Indy Pass values independent and unique ski resorts like Bluebird.

“Bluebird’s mission to revive the soul of skiing aligns perfectly with the Indy Pass call for skiers and riders to ‘discover the spirit of skiing,’” Eversole wrote.

Indy passholders will have no blackout dates at Bluebird, as well as discounts on a lodging package that comes with a beginner backcountry lesson and gear rental.

The Indy Base Pass costs $329 for adults and $149 for kids and includes two days at each of Indy’s resorts, 25% off a lift ticket for a third day, and two trail pass days at Indy’s Nordic resorts. The base pass is subject to blackout dates, but neither Colorado resort has any. The blackout-free Indy+ Pass costs $429 for adults and $199 for kids.

Eversole wrote that the resort’s on-site ski patrol, avalanche-managed terrain, available rental gear and lessons with expert instructors make it a great place for backcountry beginners to start out. Bluebird Backcountry also offers avalanche education classes to help people better identify and navigate avalanche-prone terrain.

The safety measures that attract beginners also attract experienced skiers on days with high avalanche danger, Eversole wrote.

“Experienced backcountry skiers and riders visit Bluebird for our expert terrain, including the Pucker Chutes on Bear Mountain, which offer some of the steepest and most technical terrain in the area,” Eversole wrote.

Eversole listed the resort’s welcoming vibe, free bacon and option to ski with their dogs as common highlights for visitors. This year, the resort will allow guests to ski with their dogs any day, whereas it had only allowed dogs on weekdays in the past. Bluebird Backcountry will be open this winter Thursday through Monday, and season passes are on sale now. An early bird sale ending Sept. 30 prices adult passes at $329, while passes only valid on weekdays and next gen passes only available to people 26 years old or younger cost $229.