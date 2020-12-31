Bluebird Backcountry open for the season

Bluebird Backcountry is a human-powered ski resort near Kremmling.



With more than 6 inches of snow this week, Bluebird Backcountry had enough coverage to open some downhill skiing on Thursday.

It marked opening day for the first resort devoted entirely to backcountry skiing and splitboarding, and the resort on US Highway 40 between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs has a few events, including a Nerf Biathlon, lined up for this weekend.

At 12:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a Nerf Gun Biathlon, in which people can test their cardio and aim in an all-ages tournament.

On Saturday, there will be tours with a resort founder at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., along with live music from 11:30 a.m. to close.

On Sunday, Bluebird is offering a free grab-and-go lunch from the resort’s solar-powered base barbecue Sunday between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m, and another tour at 1 p.m. For more, http://www.BluebirdBackcountry.com.