Bluebird Backcountry opens for the New Year

After being forced to delay the opening of Bluebird Backcountry, the human-powered and lift free ski resort near Kremmling opened Friday with a two foot blanket of fresh snow.

Bluebird originally planned to open on Dec. 24, but delayed because of poor snow conditions. Mother Nature has since taken care of coating Bear Mountain with new powder.

The resort plans to have a majority of the West Bowl corridor open for plenty of green and blue skiing, as well as skin tracks West Bowl, Lost in the Woodwards, Meat Hill and The Shire.

The mid-mountain warming hut, the Perch, will be open to defrost by a wooden stove fire. Masks are requested inside.

On Saturday, ring in the New Year at the backcountry resort, which is hosting a dance party, ski films, champagne toast and photo ops at the “out of service” chairlift photo booth.