Bluebird Backcountry permanently closes

A bird's eye view of Bluebird Backcountry between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs, which announced its permanent closure Monday.

Bluebird Backcountry/Courtesy Photo

A news release stated Bluebird ran out of “financial runway on its way to profitability.” It also said most of its guests would come from the Front Range, meaning they drove around three hours each way when traveling to the resort that sat between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling.

Bluebird added beds to its on-site lodging last season, and the news release quotes CEO Jeff Woodward as saying all 41 available beds were sold out each weekend, but the distance from the main customer base still made an impact.

One of the Brown Bear Cabins that Bluebird Backcountry added for its 2022-23 season, which turned out to be its last. Bluebird Backcountry/Courtesy Photo

The release quotes Woodward as saying the economy and a slowdown in start-up funding factored into the closure. Even without needing capital to finance ski lifts, the backcountry skiing and snowboarding resort would need a multi-year capital partner in order to continue operations.

Bluebird helped introduce people to and educate them on backcountry skiing by providing a way to get into the sport at a lower price point in an avalanche-controlled environment. Woodward stated in the news release that he believes the “backcountry-lite” model could work elsewhere and encouraged other entrepreneurs to pursue it.

The company will sell assets like its base buildings, lodging domes and equipment fleet, which the news release called “a ski area in a box.”

Anyone with photos and memories from trips to Bluebird can share them on a Kudoboard the company created through July at Bit.ly/bluebird-backcountry .

“While it’s heartbreaking to close Bluebird, I’m proud of the experience that we built,” the news release quotes Woodward as saying. “We listened and learned about what our community wants … Myself and our leadership chose to invest in what we collectively agreed a human-powered ski area needed to be, not just what would extract the most profit. There are many things we would do differently if we started over, but a ‘done right’ communal approach is fundamentally part of the Bluebird Backcountry spirit.”