Bluebird Backcountry received 6,200 skier visits last winter

Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area near Kremmling has released its annual report reflecting on the ski area’s second year in operation after a 14-day test run in February and March of 2020.

The report says the ski area had 6,201 skier days during the 2020-21 season, which opened Dec. 31, 2020, and concluded April 4. The ski area operated Thursdays through Mondays over 64 days in that time span with poor snow conditions resulting in some closures.

The ski area does not have chairlifts or gondolas, rather uphill skin tracks that skiers and snowboarders can ascend before choosing their own terrain to descend.

The ski area reported that 20% of guests said Bluebird was their first backcountry ski day. The ski area provided a total of 1,153 lessons, clinics and avalanche courses this season and hired 54 full-time and part-time staff. The ski area reported using 1,355 kilowatt-hours of solar energy, which Bluebird said saved the equivalent of a half-ton of coal.

The ski area operated at Whiteley Peak last winter on 1,200 acres of avalanche-evaluated, in-bounds terrain and 3,000 acres of guided, out-of-bounds terrain. The ski area moved to Whiteley Peak from nearby Bear Mountain, tripling in-bounds terrain at a location the ski area said averages at least 50% more snow each winter.