Boat ramps open soon on Lake Granby, Shadow Mountain
The US Forest Service’s Sulphur Ranger District will open the Stillwater Boat Ramp on Lake Granby as soon as ice conditions allow, officials announced Thursday.
Other boat ramps, such as Sunset Point Boat Ramp on Lake Granby and the Green Ridge Boat Ramp on Shadow Mountain Reservoir, are scheduled to open May 14.
All motorized boats must be inspected by Colorado Parks and Wildlife for invasive aquatic species prior to launching in the lakes of the Arapaho National Recreation Area. Fishing opportunities are also available from the shorelines and from non-motorized watercraft, which are not subject to inspections.
Boaters must pay the recreation area fee prior to launching boats using the electronic fee machines located within the recreation area or outside the Forest Service Granby office.
Annual passes purchased electronically may be exchanged for a physical pass.
More information about passes, the status of boat ramps and the Arapaho National Recreation Area can be found at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/arp/ANRA.
COVID-19 precautions remain in place on Forest Service lands, including wearing masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
