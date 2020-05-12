Boating at Wolford Reservoir opens Friday, camping to open May 22

The boat ramp and marina at Wolford Mountain Reservoir will open Friday, and Wolford Campground will be opening a week later.

All state, local and reservoir specific rules and guidelines on social distancing must be followed, said Colorado River District officials said in a release announcing the openings.

The aquatic invasive species inspection and decontamination station will be operational and the marina will offer boat rentals and fuel sales. The adjacent day-use area and picnic pavilion area is already open and fishing access to the reservoir’s shoreline is available with social distancing guidelines in effect.

In time for Memorial Day Weekend, officials also expect Wolford Campground to open May 22 for new campers. Groups and gatherings of any type will be limited to 10 or fewer, the river district added.

Campers are required to stay at least 6 feet away from people outside their household and to observe all state, local and reservoir specific rules and guidelines. Officials also ask that campers avoid creating crowds and to adjust plans to recreate if they see crowded areas.

May 15 was the scheduled opening date for boating, prior to complications caused by the pandemic social distancing rules. The Colorado River District and the concessionaires of Wolford worked out a plan to keep the date while promoting public safety.

“Clean, drain and dry” remain the rule for boats taken out of any body of water for easy introduction to another. There is a $25 decontamination fee for all boats this year as officials work to protect the lake from invasive species.

Campground reservations can be made at any time through wolfordcampground.com.