Bobby Layman: What I’ve learned from a life-altering ski injury

Two days before Christmas 2003, my friend Mike and I were skiing at Snowmass. On the last run of the day, I did a 360-degree jump off a 25-foot tabletop. I was flying through the air when I realized I was off axis. Soon I was free falling from 55 feet. I landed on my head and chest. I tested the law of gravity, and it works really well.

I was unconscious and unable to breathe on my own, so Mike immediately called ski patrol. I can only imagine the fear Mike experienced watching a crowd of people administer life-saving procedures. They cut off my clothes, ran tubes and started an IV. He was terrified and doubtful I would live.

It turned out, his fears weren't off base. My body stopped functioning at Aspen Valley Hospital, and I was resuscitated by the trauma team. A "flight for life" helicopter transported me to Grand Junction because I was too close to death to make the longer flight to Denver. When the helicopter arrived at St. Mary's Medical Center, a Catholic priest administered last rights before I was rushed to surgery. Again I was resuscitated, but my family was given little hope for my survival.

I was wearing a helmet when my head hit the ground. Even so, the force was so great that my brain was shaken violently. The result was something called a massive closed head injury.

You see, the healthy human brain is about the consistency of strawberry jam in a jar. Imagine shaking the jar so hard that the jam comes loose from the jar's sides. That's what happened. It's called a brain sheer. Blood vessels in my brain were broken, and bleeding occurred deep in the left side — a brain stem hemorrhage. It caused two problems: A clot caused direct injury to the nerves that control the muscles in my right arm and leg. More dangerous still, the bleeding caused swelling throughout my brain. When the brain swells, it has nowhere to expand and the pressure rises dangerously. An emergency surgery to place a "brain drain," or intracranial shunt, saved my life.

When I hit the ground that day, I also injured the left side of my chest and lung. The impact was so hard that it caused the delicate, spongy tissue in my left lung to bleed. That's called a pulmonary contusion.

