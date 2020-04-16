Body found following fire at Braidwood Condos

A fire ripped through the Braidwood Condominiums in Winter Park early Monday morning. The cause is still under investigation.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Investigators discovered a body at the Braidwood Condominiums on Wednesday after an early morning fire engulfed the building early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the fire at the Braidwood complex in Winter Park around 3 a.m. Monday after a resident reported it. The resident was able to escape the building unharmed but told authorities that there was a man living in a second floor unit.

According to firefighters and police, the fire started on the second floor and moved to the third floor and the roof. The complex was built in the 1980s and lacked modern fire suppression systems, allowing the flames to spread quickly.

It took firefighters several hours to get the flames under control, and their suppression efforts continued for 24 hours.

Authorities said that a Fraser Winter Park Police officer and an East Grand firefighter both tried to search the second floor for the man but were hampered by the blaze. However, one officer did manage to rescue a dog from the building.

Search efforts began on Tuesday after fire investigators stabilized the building with the help of a crane. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, they found an adult body in the debris.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the person will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of the family.

The rescued dog was assessed by a vet and is recovering from burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators have determined the fire likely started in the second floor unit where the body was found, though it is still unclear what caused the fire.