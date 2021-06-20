Body recovered from Rocky Mountain National Park

The body of a 33-year-old Arvada woman was recovered from Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday after weather hampered earlier efforts.

On Friday afternoon, park officials were notified that a body was located in the drainage below the outtake of The Loch. Lightening storms and darkness prevented search and rescue from being able to reach the location on Friday.

Weather again hindered search operations on Saturday. On Sunday, 38 search and rescue members helped to extricate the woman up 60 feet through rocky, steep and hazardous terrain to Loch Vale Trail and then to Glacier Gorge Trailhead.

From the park, the woman was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office. The woman’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.

The incident remains under investigation, according to park officials.