Book sale on now to support Grand libraries
The Friends of the Grand County Library are hosting a major book sale.
The books will be on sale during normal business hours at the Midtown Cafe and Granby Library. Hardbacks are $1, paperbacks are 50 cents, romances are 25 cents and CDs and DVDs are $1.
All proceeds will go to benefit the Grand County Libraries. The sale is going on now and will run through the end of September.
