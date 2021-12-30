Boulder County wildfires could cause power outages tonight in Grand, other mountain counties

Fire spreads through a neighborhood in the town of Superior, east of Boulder, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Thy Vo/ The Colorado Sun

Updated at 9:10 p.m Xcel Energy informed Mountain Parks Electric that its natural gas system had been restored. No more electric service interruptions are expected in Mountain Parks Electric’s service area.

Updated at 8:46 p.m. with blackout schedule

Xcel Energy is warning consumers to expect periodic electric outages tonight in Grand County.

According to a press release from the company, the Boulder County wildfires have impacted Xcel Energy’s natural gas infrastructure that supports the system in Grand and other counties.

To decrease the amount of natural gas being used by furnaces in the area and keep the system running, periodic outages will affect customers in Grand, Summit, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grand and Alamosa counties for the next six to eight hours. The company said the outages should help Xcel to continue to provide reliable service to the mountain region.

High winds and the wildfires have caused significant damage in Boulder County, and at this time fire officials are not allowing any travel into the area. The release said Xcel Energy crews are working with fire officials to determine when it is safe to access their facilities and ultimately return service to normal levels.

To prepare for controlled electric outages, customers are encouraged to turn off computers, TVs and other electronics. Customers can take additional steps to reduce their use of natural gas by turning down thermostats and avoiding the use of hot water and other natural gas appliances such as gas fireplaces.

Current scheduled Mountain Parks Electric blackouts for December 30-31:

1. Winter Park Ski Resort

Power off: 7:30 p.m., Power restored: 8:30 p.m.

2. Town of Winter Park and Rendezvous area

Power off: 8:30 p.m., Power restored: 9:30 p.m.

3. Town of Fraser and Grand Park

Power off: 9:30 p.m., Power restored: 10:30 p.m.

4. Tabernash, Devils Thumb and South Highlands

Power off: 10:30 p.m., Power restored: 11:30 p.m.

5. Pole Creek area

Power off: 11:30 p.m., Power restored: 12:30 a.m.

6. Winter Park Ski Resort

Power off: 12:30 a.m., Power restored: 1:30 a.m.

Xcel did not have an estimate of how long customer conservation will be required. The company added that taking steps to conserve can help prevent outages and help ensure that all customers continue to have natural gas service.

In addition, working with fire officials, Xcel Energy has turned off natural gas service to customers in Superior and Louisville to minimize safety concerns. It is not yet known when service will be restored.

As many as 600 homes have been lost and six people injured in the fast-moving Marshall fire that broke out Thursday east of Boulder.