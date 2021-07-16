Boulder police officer dies in Rocky Mountain National Park

Ashley Haarmann



Rangers recovered the body of a Boulder police officer Thursday night near a climbing route on the eastern side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

The 35-year-old Loveland resident was found just west of Martha’s Couloir on Mount Lady Washington after an apparent fall. On Friday, the Boulder Police Department identified the officer as Ashley Haarmann, who had been with the department for a year and a half.

Park rangers were notified by a family member Thursday afternoon that the family had received information via a satellite communication device of an emergency. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members arrived on scene at 4:45 p.m. and were aided with aerial search efforts by Mesa Verde Interagency Helitak crew, assigned to the Morgan Creek Fire near Steamboat Springs.

Rocky officials said it appears that Haarmann took an approximate 200-foot tumbling fall on a treacherous part of a mountain path. The incident is under investigation.

Haarmann’s body was flown via a long line operation to the Upper Beaver Meadows helipad where Haarmann was transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

“Our department is again mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and dedicated public servant,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “Ashley was doing something she loved (Thursday), and though it’s not much, I hope we can take some solace in that.”