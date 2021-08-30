Boulder woman injured in Winter Park moose encounter

A Boulder woman was injured when she encountered a cow moose on Little Vasquez Road in Winter Park.

Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

For the second time within a week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared that a moose attacked a person on Winter Park trails.

Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, a Boulder woman was walking on Little Vasquez Road or Forest Service Road 156 when she was knocked down twice by a cow moose, injuring her wrist, back and leg.

The woman told CPW that she played dead and the moose ran off. She took herself to Middle Park Health in Granby for her injuries.

CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington said the area, with available willows and water, is the perfect moose habitat.

“(The woman) was walking in good moose habitat without a light in the dark, so we suspect she walked right into the moose,” Huntington said in a statement. “Hikers should choose routes with good visibility and be extra cautious when walking in close proximity to willows and thick habitat.”

Additionally, recreators should be sure to give moose plenty of space.

This is the second moose attack in the Winter Park area recently, with a New Mexico man encountering an aggressive bull moose on the Sundog trail on Aug. 25.

CPW says hikers should report any moose conflicts to the local CPW office.