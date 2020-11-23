Library Corner: Boundless opportunities with GLCD’s ‘library of things’

The Grand County Library District has a new collection of craft materials, including silicone molds to make soaps, baked goods, ornaments, and other crafts.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Events Calendar Nov. 26-27: All GCLD facilities closed for Thanksgiving Nov. 30 — Granby Library Book Group is meeting virtually to discuss “Seven Days of Us.” Find the link at http://www.gcld.org on the Programs calendar. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — Digital storytime with the Granby Library. Join us as we read some stories, sing songs, do a craft. Pick up the craft materials before or after through the drive thru or at the circ desk. Thursdays at 10 a.m. — Digital storytime with the Fraser Valley Library Thursdays at 11 a.m. — Digital storytime with Ms. Elisa from Juniper Library

The week of Thanksgiving is a joyous time to take a vacation, relax, and be thankful.

But 2020 has been a punching bag used by the likes of both Ali’s, Mayweather, and Holyfield. School has been a rocky road of bouncing between brick-and-mortar classrooms and virtual classes. First responders, medical professionals, public health employees, essential workers, and those directly affected by COVID-19 and wildfires have had additional hardships.

Grand County Library District is here to help lighten the load and distract you with something fun … even if it’s for just a few minutes with our “library of things.”

• Students: A variety of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) kits include hands-on activities for infants through adulthood. Kits include Minute-to-Win-It Kit for a challenge and to add some laughter to 2020, the Monster Mix & Match Art Pack meets creative artistic needs or the Electronic Snap Circuit Kits are wonderfully fun while offering over 300 educational projects.

• Little ones: Grand Beginnings has partnered with GCLD to offer tactile play kits for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Each kit has a book and age-appropriate tools for playing in snow, water and other mediums.

• Crafters and cooks: Libraries have a new collection of craft materials, including silicone molds to make soaps, baked goods, ornaments, and other crafts. Knitting needles, crochet hooks and rug hooks, as well as new corresponding books, have also been added to the GCLD catalog.

• Learners: The online resources of Creativebug and Universal Class offer a wide array of classes. Check out any of the craft kits and use your library card to access video classes on Handmade Soaps, Candle Making, Baking, Knitting or Crocheting.

• Challenging Memories: Reminiscence kits include a DVD and activities to use as conversational starters and to spark memories worthy of writing down. These kits are helpful tools for all ages, writers, artists, those with memory related issues, and caregivers.

• Listening to Books: Thanks to the Bessie Minor Swift Grant, GCLD has 70 Read-Along Books to entice and elate school-age readers. A generous grant from the Lions Club Foundation of Fraser Valley helped expand the OverDrive audiobooks collection for all ages.

• Programming Alternatives: Each library has Take & Make Kits containing an activity to grab-and-go. We also have a DIY Movie Night. Check out a DVD or stream movies from the online resource Kanopy, and get popcorn courtesy of GCLD during the third week of each month.

• Venturing out Safely: Enjoy outdoor recreation at a Colorado State Parks for free by checking out a Colorado State Parks Pass Backpack and explore nature while engaging in healthy, fun activities … even during winter.

• Gamers: Three new Nintendo Switch kits, each with three games rated Everyone, are now available to check out. You must be 13 years of age or older to check out the kit.

• Musicians: Thanks to GC Blues Society, you can check out musical instruments.

A highlight of 2020? GCLD is open and has resources for you. Explore boundless opportunities and updated information at gcld.org.