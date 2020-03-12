BREAKING: CHSAA cancels spring sports until April 6

The Colorado High School Activities Association has canceled all spring sports and activities until early April due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

The 2020 springs sports season, including practices and competition, is suspended through April 6. The decision is effective as of Friday. Local schools and school districts will decide whether to continue competition Thursday.

CHSAA said the decision of when, or if, to resume the spring season will be monitored by key decision-makers from around the state.

Further information about the spring sports season will be communicated via CHSAANow when available.