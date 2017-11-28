BREAKING NEWS: 50-year-old man taken into custody following burglary at East Grand Middle School

A 50-year-old man was arrested today by Granby police in connection to a recent burglary at East Grand Middle School.

In the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, a person forced their way into the East Grand School District Office, located behind Middle Park High School in Granby, and stole a set of keys, which were then used to access the middle school, Granby Police Chief James Kraker told Sky-Hi News.

Kraker said this afternoon that the suspect — whose name has not officially been released due to the ongoing investigation, but was described as approximately 50 years of age — stole additional keys from the school and attempted to access a safe inside, but was unsuccessful.

Granby police responded to the school on Monday where they were shown surveillance footage of the suspect inside and outside of the school, according to the department. Using the surveillance footage, police were able to identify the suspect, who was placed under arrest today.

During the execution of a search warrant following the man's arrest, officers located additional evidence that further tied the suspect to the scene of the crime, as well as another potential burglary, according to Kraker.

Kraker declined to provide any information regarding the other potential burglary due to the ongoing investigation.

