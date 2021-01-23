Bomb threat at McDonald’s a hoax, police say

A bomb threat at McDonald’s triggered a large-scale police response Saturday night in Granby. After police cleared the fast-food restaurant, authorities reported the threat to be a hoax.

According to police, a man called in the bomb threat around 7 p.m. Saturday, and Granby police secured the area with help from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department and Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Granby police said they called in a K9 unit from Jerfferson County to clear the area, and police later determined the threat to be a hoax.

Earlier Saturday night, Granby police posted a message on Facebook alerting people to police activity at the area around City Market and asking them to stay clear.

The entrance to the popular shopping complex in town was closed, but US Highway 40 remained open during the investigation.

This report has been updated to reflect that police responded to the area around City Market.