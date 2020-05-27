20 Under 40: Brett Gingery brings generosity, entrepreneurship to Grand

Brett Gingery, 36, is a true renaissance man, with multiple businesses in Grand COunty, including United Country Gingery and Associates Real Estate and Tabernash Honey Co.

Robert Mendoza / Sky-Hi News

With a presence in several industries in Grand County, Brett Gingery is known for his entrepreneurial skills and efforts to enhance the community.

He has several local businesses, including United Country Gingery and Associates Real Estate and Tabernash Honey Co., with his nomination noting “Brett can pretty much do it all.”

Beyond his businesses, Gingery also works to build his community by lending a hand to whoever asks. “Just as importantly, even with all of his ventures and a very busy schedule, Brett volunteers for the Shining Stars Foundation and always finds time to help a neighbor in need,” his nomination said.

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

Support Local Journalism Donate



I’m going on fourth generation in the county. I’m originally from Heeney, but when it’s nice in Grand County, there’s nowhere nicer. The community has offered so many opportunities for me to further myself. It’s just such a tight knit group of people. People recognize who you are, what you’re doing and when you do good work, it gets recognized. If you don’t, there are people who will help you do better.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in the high country?

Real estate in Grand County is only going to become more desirable, being the last mountain valley with close proximity to Denver. Beekeeping, I don’t see that going out the window because people love and need honey. I just see our county becoming more desirable.

If there were one thing you could change, what would it be and why?

I would like to see more opportunities for women. I feel like without any industries or manufacturing, it’s hard for women to make a living in Grand County. I see the wages compared to men who are in construction or plowing or running heavy equipment, I feel like for women it’s harder in our county.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I volunteer for Shining Stars a lot. The geology of Grand County is just fascinating. We have everything from precambrian granite to the Morrison Formation, so the rock hunting is just unbelievable. Same thing with archeology. There are so many neat Native American sites. Not to mention just the natural beauty of the county when hiking.