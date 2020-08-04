US 34 bridge project near Grand Lake complete

The bridge along US Highway 34 south of Grand Lake has been completed.

Courtesy CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation finished the bridge replacement project on US Highway 34 south of Grand Lake on July 28.

The project began in April 2019 to replace a structurally deficient bridge on US 34 over the Colorado River.

The project started with building a temporary bridge for traffic to allow for work on a new bridge. After a winter shut down, crews continued work including asphalt paving, detour removal and restoration as well as improving grading, drainage and paving.

The project cost $3.4 million according to CDOT’s website, and had originally been slated for completion in October 2019.