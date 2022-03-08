Broncos trade for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, source says

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Seattle.

Ted S. Warren/AP

The Broncos are relevant again. Finally.

Hours after Aaron Rodgers announced he was staying with the Green Bay Packers, the Broncos agreed in principle to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed.

Terms of the deal are not official, but a source said it will include multiple first-round picks and players. The players are being informed of the details as of noon local time.

Because Wilson, who has two years left on his contract, has a no-trade clause in his deal, he must agree to the move and also pass a physical.

Terms of the deal have not yet been revealed, but the Broncos have five picks in the first three rounds of this year’s draft.

Read more via The Denver Post .