Brown trout, lake trout moving toward spawning beds

This nice lake trout was caught last week in Lake Granby.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Lake levels Williams Fork: 7,803.18 feet (7,811 full) Green Mountain: 7,925.36 feet (7,950) Lake Granby: 8,271.34 feet (8,277)

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 88%. Ramp hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Surface temp is 57 degrees in the main body.

Mixed age groups of lake trout are biting good until midday. Look for them at 70 to 80 foot by working small tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat tight to the bottom.

Bank fishing for rainbow trout is slow, but bottom fishing the deeper drop-offs is producing a few fish. Kokanee trolling is slow. A few are being caught at 40 feet deep, but most trollers are catching small lake trout. Pike fishing is also slow.

As the water cools down, the northern pike will be moving into shallower water to sun midday. Try fishing suspending lures with a slow to medium retrieve.

Lake Granby: The lake trout are definitely moving toward their spawning beds. Small spoons, tubes, twister tails tipped with a small piece of sucker meat should get bites. We’ve been fishing in 50-80 feet of water.

Rainbows are starting to get a little more active in the shallows. Bait as well as other lures are catching fish early and late in the day. Browns are in their spawning areas. Floating minnow baits during low light hours should get bit.

Grand Lake: The bite has been moderate. Lake trout are hanging in 35-50 feet of water, and we are starting to see some spawning behavior from the lake trout. Using 3-4 inch plastics, as well as small spoons tipped with sucker meat, has produced most of the lake trout.

The lake trout bite is best in the morning and seems to taper off by 10 a.m. as the boat traffic increases.