Buckley changes races, Manguso drops out

Two candidates who had previously announced intentions to run for Grand County positions will no longer be running in their respective races.

David Buckley, a Kremmling resident who had announced in November that he was running for the Republican candidacy for the district 3 county commissioner seat, said Wednesday that he will be switching races to run as the Republican candidate for Colorado House District 13.

Currently, the only other candidate to run to represent House District 13 is Democrat Julie McCluskie.

Buckley added that he supports Republican candidate Randy George, owner of Latigo Ranch outside Kremmling, for the district 3 seat.

Additionally, current County Commissioner Kris Manguso had filed to run for Grand County Clerk and Recorder as a Republican. However, Manguso told the Sky-Hi News on Thursday that she was withdrawing from that race.

Manguso didn’t offer further comment about her decision at that time.