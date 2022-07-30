Buffalo Days to return to Grand Lake this August
An archival glimpse into the Buffalo Days of 30 years ago
Buffalo Days began 75 years ago as a locals’ tradition in Grand Lake, and as these photos from the July 23, 1992, issue of Sky-Hi News show, they’ve always been a hoot. The widely popular festival continues to honor Grand Lake’s Western traditions; this year’s Buffalo Days will be from Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 22. The 3-day festival includes live music on the lakefront, a 5k fun run, a corn hole tournament, a lakefront movie, a pie bake-off, and of course, the Buffalo BBQ.
