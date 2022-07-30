 Buffalo Days to return to Grand Lake this August | SkyHiNews.com
Buffalo Days to return to Grand Lake this August

An archival glimpse into the Buffalo Days of 30 years ago

"Buffalo gals (and guys) won't you come out tonight"- Buffalo Days is a summertime tradition in Grand Lake.
Sky-Hi News archives

Buffalo Days began 75 years ago as a locals’ tradition in Grand Lake, and as these photos from the July 23, 1992, issue of Sky-Hi News show, they’ve always been a hoot. The widely popular festival continues to honor Grand Lake’s Western traditions; this year’s Buffalo Days will be from Friday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 22. The 3-day festival includes live music on the lakefront, a 5k fun run, a corn hole tournament, a lakefront movie, a pie bake-off, and of course, the Buffalo BBQ.

(Clockwise from left) During 1992’s Buffalo Days, Rangers Marion Helms, Steve Collatz, Barb King, Ray Flores and Mike Smith take J.D. Dill of Grand Lake Golf Course into custody on the charge of impersonating a golf pro. The parade float for the iconic Corner Cupboard, which once offered lodging and meals in Grand Lake.The Grand Lake Historical Association is decked out in authentic costumes for their parade float.
Sky-Hi News archives

