Bureau of Land Management looks to raise fees in Kremmling management area

A sign for the Bureau of Land Management's field office located on Highway 40 in Kremmling, as seen in this 2019 archive photo.

Bryce Martin/Sky-Hi News archive

The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado Northwest Resource Advisory Council met June 22 for a regular meeting and discussed a proposed fee increase. Fees covered in the new business plan include increased costs for day use, campsite and season passes.

Some members of the council who were attending the meeting via Zoom were not present at the time of the vote, so without a quorum, the council did not give its final approval. All members present did approve the new fees, though, and the council can give final approval via email once the plan receives a few updates, Kremmling Field Manager Steve Leonard said.

Updates include finalizing the language of the plan and making changes requested by the council during the meeting.

A screenshot from the June 22 Bureau of Land Management Colorado Northwest Resource Advisory Council meeting shows proposed fee increases in the Kremmling Field Office area. The council has not given final approval to the changes, but did request that the proposed day use pass prices be increased higher. Bureau of Land Management/Courtesy image

The proposed plan would raise day use fees from $5 per entry to $10 per vehicle; $5 per motorcycle, bicycle or walk-in; and $25 for high-capacity vehicles, which can carry 16 or more people.

Council members thought those fees may not be high enough to fund the projects BLM looks to fund with increased fees, so they discussed approving up to $15 per vehicle; $10 per motorcycle, bicycle or walk-in; and $25 for high-capacity vehicles.

“The RAC, probably rightfully so, said, ‘We’re not sure that’s enough,'” Leonard said. “Even though that’s really the number we (Kremmling Field Office) thinks covers it. ‘And instead of us passing the $10 fee, we feel like we should approve up to $15 without you needing to come back.'”

Leonard said the office plans to start with the originally proposed fees and increase them as needed.

Campsite fees will see an increase as well under the new plan, with single campsites at Pumphouse, currently $10 per night, and Radium, currently $6 per night, going to $25 per night; group campsites at both locations going from $30 per night to $75 per night; and on-river campsites, which are ones only accessible from a river, going from no fee to $5 per participant per night.

The plan also changes what campsite fees include, as they will no longer include one vehicle. Under current conditions, campers with one vehicle only pay the campsite fee, but under the new plan, they will have to pay for a day use pass as well.

Not including a vehicle in the campsite fee, combined with increased prices, means that a one night, one vehicle camping trip at a Pumphouse single campsite will increase from $10 — the campsite fee — to $35 — the increased fee plus the day use pass.

Season passes for the Kremmling Field Office recreation areas will increase from $20 per pass to $50 per pass, and the commercial client facility use fee will also increase from $1.25 per client per day to $2 per client per day.

Leonard said the plan needs final approval from the council and himself before BLM can issue a Federal Register Notice and then implement the new fees. The Kremmling Field Office looks to enact the increased fees next year.

Revenues from the fees will go towards creating new camping sites, adding portable restrooms and parking areas, increasing maintenance at existing facilities and adding staff at existing and new facilities.

“One thing we are seeing consistently on the river is the need for rescues and the need to enforce regulations,” Leonard said. “As we continue to have more use, we’re seeing more resource damage from inappropriate use, such as camping in areas that we shouldn’t be camping or leaving trash and litter.”

Leonard said the area does not have enough river rangers, who help people in dangerous situations like when their boats flip and help educate river recreators, for the current facility usage, much less the expected increase in coming years.

Fees would fund the hiring of more river rangers and camp hosts at current campsites as well as campsites that the fees would pay to develop. Leonard added that funds will go towards trail maintenance and improvement as well.