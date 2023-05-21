Bureau of Land Management selects new Kremmling field manager

The Bureau of Land Management’s Northwest District Office announced Steve Leonard as the new field manager for the Kremmling Field Office on May 11. The Kremmling office oversees around 377,000 surface acres and 2.2 million mineral estate acres in Grand, Jackson, Larimer, Eagle and Summit counties.

A Bureau of Land Management news release quotes the district manager as saying Leonard brings experience working with natural resources, diverse interests and state and local government agencies to the position.

Leonard previously worked in the bureau’s Colorado State Office as the Wild Horse and Burro Program lead, and the native Idahoan has over 25 years of natural resource management experience with the bureau and Idaho Fish and Game. He previously served as the Kremmling field manager in an acting capacity as well.

The news release quotes Leonard as saying he looks forward to working with a great team, overcoming challenges and embracing opportunities in his new position.

Outside of natural resource management, Leonard’s experience includes service in the U.S. Army and a degree in biology from Boise State University. He enjoys hunting, riding horses and being outdoors with his wife Tonya.