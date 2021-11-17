Bus driver shortage slashes Winter Park’s Lift service

A widespread bus driver shortage is forcing Winter Park’s bus system, the Lift, to reduce its winter offerings until more staff can be hired.

The busing system is short seven full-time and six part-time drivers this season out of 42 total positions. Without the 13 drivers, some bus routes will be reduced, combined or eliminated.

“There have been some pretty dramatic service interruptions due to a nationwide driver shortage, especially here in the state of Colorado,” the town’s Transit Manager Ivy Compton said at Tuesday’s town council meeting.

For example, the Emerald Line, which runs from Winter Park Resort around the Grand Park neighborhood and to the Colorado Adventure Park on the west side of Fraser, will not run at all this year.

Rendezvous’ Red Line is cutting back too. It will run hourly instead of every half-hour. The Yellow and Blue Lines, which service the Hi Country Haus and Beaver Village neighborhoods, will be combined and run hourly.

Similarly, the Orange Line, which covers the Cooper Creek and Kings Crossing area, and the Brown Line, which stops in the Vasquez area, will be combined and run hourly. Also, the Night Lift on-demand shuttle service will likely see delays.

“We’re encouraging people to please use the (Lift) app to check where the buses are located and kind of plan their trip before they go out to the bus stop,” Winter Park Town Manager Keith Riesberg said.

Outside Grand County, Colorado Public Radio reports that the Regional Transportation District (RTD) on the Front Range also can’t hire enough bus drivers to meet the growing demand.

Anyone interested in applying for a job as a part-time or full-time driver can email Phil Van Horn at Phillip.VanHorn@firstgroup.com .

For more information about the Lift, go to http://www.theliftwp.com .