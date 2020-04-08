Business Emergency Recovery Team releases survey

The Work In Grand Business Emergency Recovery Team needs data now to understand what is happening in the community, but will also need data in the future to best position Grand County for recovery grants, loans, etc. once the pandemic has passed.

This county-wide survey is to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on the community. It is encouraged for all locals, second homeowners, businesses, and more to fill out this online survey at http://www.WorkInGrand.com/Covid-Resources/Survey.

When complete, your name will be automatically entered to a chance to win one of three $100 cash prizes. For more, visit http://www.workingrand/Covid-Resources or email dbutler@co.grand.co.us.