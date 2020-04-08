Business Emergency Recovery Team releases survey
The Work In Grand Business Emergency Recovery Team needs data now to understand what is happening in the community, but will also need data in the future to best position Grand County for recovery grants, loans, etc. once the pandemic has passed.
This county-wide survey is to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on the community. It is encouraged for all locals, second homeowners, businesses, and more to fill out this online survey at http://www.WorkInGrand.com/Covid-Resources/Survey.
When complete, your name will be automatically entered to a chance to win one of three $100 cash prizes. For more, visit http://www.workingrand/Covid-Resources or email dbutler@co.grand.co.us.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.