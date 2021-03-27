Bustang now connecting Winter Park, Granby, Kremmling, more to Denver

Following a nearly three-month wait, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang Outrider now is serving passengers traveling between northwestern Colorado and Denver.

The route began service Jan. 1 in partnership with Greyhound. As of this week, riders are now boarding the black and teal Outrider buses.

Locally, the route has regularly scheduled stops in Kremmling, Hot Sulphur Springs, Granby, Tabernash, Fraser and Winter Park. The bus starts in Craig, also stopping in Hayden, Steamboat Springs, Idaho Springs, the Denver Federal Center and Union Station.

Along with scheduled stops, the route includes a number of flag stops — places where the bus stops only when a passenger is waiting for, or requests to be dropped off at, a designated location. Flag stops are located in Parshall, Milner, at the CO 14 junction (Muddy Pass), and Empire.

Future stops could be added if the ridership potential is deemed viable.

The route operates seven days a week including holidays. Fares are priced at 17 cents per mile, with the trip from Granby to Union Station priced at $13.

Tickets are half price for those 65 years and older, 11 years and younger or for the disabled. Additional information on purchasing tickets and schedules for all stops are available at http://www.ridebustang.com .

Outrider coaches are equipped with a restroom, bike racks, free WiFi where available, power outlets and USB ports. Each Outrider coach seats 38 and is handicap accessible. During COVID restrictions, each bus is limited to 19 passengers.

Other precautions include daily enhanced cleaning and sanitizing on all buses, required face masks for drivers and passengers, supplied face masks for personal use, latex gloves and personal hand sanitizers on all buses, and blocked seats onboard to ensure proper social distancing.