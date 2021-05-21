Bustang opens to full capacity
Full capacity seating — equal to 51 passengers — has returned to all Bustang coaches.
During the pandemic, Bustang coaches were operating at half capacity.
Other safety measures will continue to be required on the buses, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, including a face mask requirement for drivers and passengers. Coaches will be disinfected upon completion of each route and passengers will still be offered hand sanitizer wipes when boarding.
“We are continuing to follow federal law with respect to face masks, and are also asking passengers to please purchase tickets in advance, as much as possible, in order to minimize physical interactions with the drivers,” CDOT Innovative Mobility Chief Kay Kelly said.
The Craig to Denver Bustang Outrider has scheduled stops in Kremmling, Hot Sulphur Springs, Granby, Tabernash, Fraser and Winter Park, along with a flagged stop in Parshall. The routes runs daily from Craig to Denver and back including on weekends and holidays.
Tickets can be purchased on the Bustang Mobile App.
