Byers Canyon Bridge added to list of endangered bridges

Byers Canyon Bridge along US Highway 40 in Grand County has been included in a list of the 46 most endangered bridges in the state. The listing highlights the bridge’s unique and well-preserved continuous steel box girder.

Courtesy CDOT

A bridge in Grand County is being included on the list of the state’s 46 most endangered bridges.

In collaboration with Colorado Preservation Inc., the Colorado Department of Transportation is undertaking an effort to recognize historic highway bridges around the state. The structures represent different designs and eras in bridge-building determined to be in the best physical condition.

The Byers Canyon Bridge along US Highway 40 in Grand was included in the list for its continuous steel box girder.

Although being recognized as a Most Endangered Place is usually a call to action for preservation, CDOT officials explained that in this instant the listed bridges are in good physical condition. The nomination is meant to build statewide awareness and advocacy for highway bridges as historic properties while highlighting these structures as prime candidates for rehabilitation if and when futures repairs are needed.

View all 46 bridges at http://www.codot.gov/news/2021/februrary-2021/assets/most-endangered-bridges .